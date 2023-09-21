News you can trust since 1931
Invisible Wings new children’s book written by local author to support children through grief

Natalie had a vision of helping children understand grief
By Gemma HolmesContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 15:14 BST
Natalie Fitzsimons from Duston Northampton has written a children’s book invisible wings after the devastating loss of her father Mick Fitzsimons in December 2022 .

A dream of writing a book that she shared with her late father and put into fruition after his sad passing .

Natalie had a vision of helping children understand grief and express it without today’s society limitations of not being comfortable to talk about and process grief.

Invisible Wings
The wonderful book is a tale of a hummingbird and a Robin that go on a journey and meet friends a long the way that help the hummingbird with the loss of the Robin.

With the supporting comfort of the message is the Robin truly lost or helping the hummingbird with invisible wings .

The book is now available on Amazon in the number 10 bestsellers list with a percentage of the proceeds being donated to supporting children with mental health .

The book will also be available in hospices and schools in Northamptonshire .

For any families with children struggling with loss of loved ones and processing grief ,this book is a real insight to help support with a truly heartwarming story .

