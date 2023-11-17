Gaols, Gallows and Ghosts The story behind Northampton's County Buildings

In 2021 my book The Culworth Gang was published, recounting the story of the notorious group of eighteenth century robbers and highwayman from the south Northamptonshire village.

The book was very well received and I have given over thirty talks to history groups, throughout the county and beyond.

I have now written a sequel. It came about because when I was researching where the Culworth Gang were imprisoned and tried in Northampton it soon became apparent there is currently no guide book available for visitors to these historic town centre buildings. I have therefore written my own guide book to the fascinating buildings on George Row, Guildhall Road and Angel Street.