Fireman Sam - but for ambulances: Meet Paramedic Chris – the hero helping anxious kids

Have you ever been to A&E with your children? It’s a truly frightening place to find yourself as a parent. I’ve lived this – both personally, with our own children, and professionally, during my time as a frontline ambulance chaplain with the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

In moments like these, I wished there was something to help families – especially children – make sense of the chaos and fear. That’s why I created the Paramedic Chris children’s book series

During my six years on the road, I often asked myself: We have Fireman Sam, but where’s the equivalent for the ambulance service? One paramedic I worked with, Chris, inspired me to change that. He told me how his daughter, diagnosed with cancer at a young age, had started writing about her journey. She was only fifteen. Her bravery and honesty inspired me to begin writing myself.

So far, I’ve written four books in the series. The latest, Paramedic Chris and the Runaway Chicken, focusses on community, resilience, and facing anxiety together. I wrote it during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – a time when I, like many others, was struggling. Just before the pandemic, I lost my dad to prostate cancer, and soon after, I had to step down from my training as a Baptist minister due to a breakdown. Writing became my therapy and a way to support others.

My passion for these stories also comes from a personal trauma. In 2015, when our middle son was just three days old, he stopped breathing and suffered neonatal seizures. We spent two long weeks at the Evelina Hospital in London. Our eldest son, left at home and filled with worry, had no way to make sense of what was happening. I wish back then we’d had a book or story to help comfort and reassure him.

That’s exactly what Paramedic Chris aims to do – to support children and families going through medical emergencies by providing age-appropriate reassurance and understanding. I write for the parents sitting in sterile waiting rooms. I write for the siblings who don’t know why mum and dad are crying. I write to remind every reader that they are not alone.

If you’re reading this and feeling overwhelmed – whether because of illness, grief, or the daily challenges of parenting – please don’t give up. The real Paramedic Chris came to visit me just an hour after my dad passed away, and he’s stood by my family through many tough moments. His strength and compassion have taught me the power of standing together and never giving up.

A recent radio interview which I did for a hospital radio channel: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYruY0wAgdc