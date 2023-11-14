Dogs know best...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

So why pick ‘Bernard The Dog in the Furry Suit’ to publish?

“This is the first in a series of picture books I have written for 3-6 year olds, with Bernard, a labrador, as the main character. There are lots of books about dogs, of course, but Bernard is very much a dog that sees himself as a human and he wears a smart tweed, furry suit to prove it.”

“I had this idea because the dogs in our family have taken on huge, human sized roles during their lives,” says Pat.

Front cover of 'Bernard The Dog in the Furry Suit'

"We are a small family and having been widowed at a young age, our dog was used to settle disputes. If my daughter wouldn’t listen to me, maybe she would listen to the dog instead?”

“As long as the dog didn’t always take my side, it worked quite well,” she adds.

The stories about Bernard, the dogs he meets & the adventures he has are about; friendship, being tolerant, learning to share and ultimately accepting that we don’t have to look or think the same to be friends…

‘Bernard The Dog in the Furry Suit’ (ISBN: 9781399965705) is available to buy for £6.99 from

Amazon:

World of Books:

Blackwells :

Abe.com:

The Ebook is available for £2.99 from Amazon.