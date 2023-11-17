"Captain Alice's World of Books" Usborne Community Book Pledge Launches in Northampton!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The goal of Captain Alice's World of Books initiative is to foster a love for reading and finding out facts among children and to enhance literacy skills in the community. The partnership with Usborne, a leading children's book publisher, aims to provide diverse and engaging books to primary school students, enriching their reading experience and supporting their educational journey.

The seven participating primary schools in the Brackmills area are :

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Houghton CEP, Hackleton Primary, Preston Hedges Primary, The Abbey Primary, Abington Vale Primary, Vernon Terrace Primary, Hardingstone Academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Each school has enthusiastically embraced the initiative, recognizing the positive impact it can have on the student's development and overall educational experience.

Captain Alice expressed her excitement about the initiative, stating, "I believe that every child deserves the opportunity to explore the magical worlds that books open up. The Usborne Community Book Pledge is not just about providing books; it's about creating a culture of reading and curiosity. I am thrilled to be working with these fantastic schools in Brackmills to make a real difference in the lives of young readers. I am looking forward to opening the Community Pledge up to the whole of Northampton in 2024!”

The Usborne Community Book Pledge: In collaboration with Usborne Books, a renowned children's book publisher, Captain Alice's World of Books is introducing the Usborne Community Book Pledge to the Brackmills area. This initiative encourages local businesses, organisations, and individuals to contribute to a communal effort to provide high-quality, engaging books to children in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usborne’s Community Book Pledge is a nationwide initiative to help schools and nurseries across the UK and Europe benefit from more books, boosting literacy levels through encouraging reading for pleasure. With the help of local businesses, thousands of schools across the UK and Europe have been able to fill their libraries and classroom bookshelves and raise a new generation of confident and engaged readers and we would love your support to do the same for our school.

With the help of local businesses, I am aiming to collect £7000: £1000 in donations for EACH of the schools mentioned above, and Usborne will then generously provide an additional £600 worth of free books on top of this. This money will allow them to completely transform the school’s reading resources and allow all children to have access to a wide variety of high-quality fiction and non-fiction books and resources to choose from and enjoy.

You can support us by pledging any amount of money towards buying new books and resources for the schools and all donation amounts will be very gratefully received.

Usborne, a leading children's book publisher known for its high-quality and captivating titles, has generously supported the initiative by providing a diverse selection of books suitable for different age groups and reading levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Alice's World of Books Usborne Community Book Pledge is open now!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alice Gadney