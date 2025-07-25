Botanist Pete Stroh's new book on Northampton wildlife and the resilience of nature

Author Pete Stroh

Botanist Peter Stroh takes the reader on a month-by-month journey through the year, from the first cuckoo call in April.

Drawing from his own field notes, ecological knowledge and quiet moments in local landscapes, the book weaves together observation and personal reflection to celebrate the seasonal shifts that mark time in our countryside. The book notes native species, seasonal change, and a deep-rooted sense of place. It's ideal reading for anyone who enjoys walking local paths, keeping a nature diary, or simply noticing the return of swallows or the first primrose of spring.

After working as a botanist and natural historian for more than 25 years, walking the countryside had almost imperceptibly turned into a disheartening endeavour for Pete Stroh. He found himself resting at viewpoints and contemplating how much better it would be if a pasture had not been drenched with herbicide, if a woodland had not been planted up with regimented lines of conifer crops, if an arable field could every so often not be ploughed right up to the roots of the hedgerow…

So he decided that in writing this book, he would wander within the boundaries of the parish where he lives, record weekly what he actually saw, and restrict grumblings to a minimum, to observe rather than judge. This, he writes, took a bit of getting used to but proved ultimately to be a liberating and unexpected experience.

The Cuckoo Calls the Year, a new hardback book with artwork by Cary Akroyd

The result is this uplifting and positive book showing the surprising abundance of nature, given half a chance.

Professional botanist Peter Stroh decides to explore within his local parish boundaries for wildlife and flora over a year, but instead of grumbling at what is missing he determines to look at what he actually finds. His writing about his weekly meanders is highly engaging and the results he finds on his doorstep are a surprising delight.