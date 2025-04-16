Author highlights 3 sites in Northamptonshire as dark tourism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A graduate of the University of Northampton, Leon Mcanally, has released the first dark tourism guidebook to span the whole of the UK with over 300 places, featuring three places within Northamptonshire, Rothwell Bone Crypt at Holy Trinity Church Princess, Diana’s Grave and Queen Eleanor Cross.

The term dark tourism is given to places that are associated with “death, suffering and tragedy” with Leon saying that his book “invites you to explore the macabre and morbid side of Britain through the numerous sites like prisons, nuclear bunkers, war memorials, execution sites and much more”.

He said, “he first learned of the term dark tourism while studying travel and tourism and West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds.” learning how the likes of Ground Zero and Auschwitz came under this term.

He then went on to further his studies of travel and tourism at the University of Northampton, focusing much of his work around dark tourism, leaning about the ethical issues of dark tourism and why people are motivated to visit such sites.

Rothwell Bone Crypt at Holy Trinity Church

Since graduating he has travelled to many well-known attractions like the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, the Catacombs of Paris and places in Britain like Highgate Cemetery in London and Littledean Jail in Gloucester.

However, the more places he has visited he has identified that there are many more attractions that what mainstream media has identified can be classified as dark tourism places. “There is much dark history and heritage to Britain that has a macabre and morbid side to it.”

Working as an activity coordinator in a care home he also understands the importance of remembering, “the old generation want us to remember the past tragedies so that future generations can learn from these”.

“My book doesn't just educated people about dark tourism; it also reflects on the breadth of British history, from prehistory to the time when London was the Roman capital, through the Victorian era when periods of Egyptomania influenced the architecture of tombs and graves, through the world wars to recent calamities and how people have responded in memorialising individuals.

A Guide to Dark Attractions in the UK

Those interested in purchasing his limited-edition copy of A Guide to Dark Attractions in the UK can do so by Kickstarter. He has picked this platform to lunch this exclusive edition as those interested in his book will only be charged if it meets its funding goal by the campaign deadline which is 30 days, “it allows creators to put projects forward in a trustworthy and secure way to those interested.”

You can sign up to be notified of its release here: www.kickstarter.com/projects/1141991695/a-guide-to-dark-attractions-in-the-uk