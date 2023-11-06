News you can trust since 1931
A Woman of Courage, new book by Sunday Times bestselling Northamptonshire based author Rita Bradshaw

A Woman of Courage is the new heartwarming saga novel by Rita Bradshaw, author of the bestselling Believing in Tomorrow.
By Chloe DaviesContributor
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:46 GMT- 1 min read
Published on November 9th, A Woman of Courage is a moving historical story of a young girl finding the strength to fight for a better life in the face of danger.

The plot is split between the North East of England and America. The heroine, Josie Grey, battles against dark circumstances including domestic abuse, prejudice and the fact that it's very much a man's world. It's a gritty story encompassing resilience against the unfairness of life, particularly for women in the 19th century.

Rita Bradshaw was born in Northamptonshire, where she lives today. At the age of sixteen she met her husband – whom she considers her soul mate – and they have two daughters, a son and six grandchildren. To her delight, Rita's first novel was accepted for publication and she has gone on to write many more successful novels since, including the number one bestseller Dancing in the Moonlight.

A Woman of Courage is a new book by Rita Bradshaw, author of the bestselling Believing in TomorrowA Woman of Courage is a new book by Rita Bradshaw, author of the bestselling Believing in Tomorrow
As a committed Christian and passionate animal lover her life is full, but she loves walking her dog, reading, eating out and visiting the cinema and theatre, as well as being involved in her church and animal welfare.

