A Woman of Courage, new book by Sunday Times bestselling Northamptonshire based author Rita Bradshaw

Published on November 9th, A Woman of Courage is a moving historical story of a young girl finding the strength to fight for a better life in the face of danger.

The plot is split between the North East of England and America. The heroine, Josie Grey, battles against dark circumstances including domestic abuse, prejudice and the fact that it's very much a man's world. It's a gritty story encompassing resilience against the unfairness of life, particularly for women in the 19th century.

Rita Bradshaw was born in Northamptonshire, where she lives today. At the age of sixteen she met her husband – whom she considers her soul mate – and they have two daughters, a son and six grandchildren. To her delight, Rita's first novel was accepted for publication and she has gone on to write many more successful novels since, including the number one bestseller Dancing in the Moonlight.

