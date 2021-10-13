A 'much loved and vital community hub' to celebrate three decades since opening its doors

Hunsbury Library celebrates 30th birthday

Members of the community are invited to join the staff of Hunsbury Library and local councillors to celebrate its 30th birthday tomorrow (Thursday).

Hunsbury Library first opened its doors in 1991 and has gone on to become a much loved and vital community hub.

To mark the anniversary, there will be a series of activities taking place at the library throughout the day including a giant birthday card for members of the public to sign, birthday cakes from the WI and entertainment from the ‘Big Sing’,

Cllr Adam Brown, Portfolio Holder for culture, leisure and housing and Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “If you are in the area on Thursday, why not pop in to sign the giant birthday card, have a coffee and share your memories of the library.

“Our libraries continue to be a real cornerstone for our communities, and it is fantastic to see that Hunsbury Library has now been playing a key role in the local area for an incredible 30 years!

“I would like to say a big thank you to all of the library staff for their continued hard work.”

The Library offers a wide range of activities and services for all ages including access to computers and printing; room hire for private functions; music and play sessions for the under 5s with rhymetime taking place on a Tuesday and Friday.

The library will once again be hosting its popular Christmas Fayre on 27 November.