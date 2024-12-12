A celebration of life and heritage – read Northamptonshire’s comic book anthology

A new comic book featuring community groups from across the Northamptonshire is on sale – with less than 65 copies remaining and available to buy in time for Christmas.

This ‘60 Miles presents: Community Comics’ anthology features a host of moving stories – including reflections from care home residents, life as members of the LGBTQ+ community, stories of migration from Africa and from India, mental health journeys, and the challenges experienced by deaf people living in a hearing world.

Made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund, this 116-page coloured comic book anthology of stories has been carefully curated by local arts, community and heritage organisation 60 Miles.

“The true essence of a place is its people - their stories, their struggles, their triumphs, and their everyday lives,” said Andy Routledge, 60 Miles Founder. “Our new comic book anthology is a unique reflection of Northamptonshire’s rich social heritage. We have captured unique stories from Northamptonshire communities so that they can not only be heard and enjoyed today but are also preserved for future generations. The feedback has been incredible.”

One of the six Northamptonshire community groups featured in the new anthology is Affinity Day Care CIC, based in Daventry and Northampton, which provides day care for people later in life.

Manager Fern Overton said: “When the pandemic hit older people were the first age group to have to stay inside and the last to be allowed out. These people are too often neglected and forgotten, but have lifetimes worth of stories, knowledge and love to share They are too easily forgotten so it was a privilege to be involved in this exhibition and really lovely to have people out there who recognise that a lot of what we regard as privileges are things our older generation are fought hard to help us get.”

Another group included in the exhibition is Q Space, an organisation committed to supporting the local LGBTQ+ community. Volunteer Tish Shah said: “From an LGBTQ perspective we were asked to think about what heritage means to us. A lot of our stories and history were lost during the 70s and 80s, so being part of this heritage project was particularly important and exciting to us.”

The other organisations featured are:

• Deaf connect, a charity for the county’s deaf and hard of hearing• Power of the Mind Networks, a Wellingborough group that uses storytelling to prevent women from becoming socially excluded• Northamptonshire Mind, the county’s leading mental health provider • Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation, a voluntary organisation based in Northampton’s Weston Favell Shopping Centre, which provides activities and events for the local Hindu community

Northamptonshire plays a key role in the history of comic books. Alan Moore, a born, bred and proud Northamptonian, is one of the most influential comic book artists ever and the comic book medium is strongly associated with marginalised voices, of defying stereotypes, and of normal people doing extraordinary things.

Buy your copy of 60 Miles presents: Community Comics from Etsy, priced £18, while it is still available: www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1807243896/60-miles-presents-community-comics