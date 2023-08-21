Book Your Tickets Today and join us at Crunchem Hall for Matilda Jr The Musical this October!

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts Northampton is back after their successful production of The Little Mermaid Jr last year! Join our talented young performers this October on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd at 4pm & 7.30pm for Matilda Jr. Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace! Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR. is a joyous girl power coming of age story. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. Click here to book your tickets https://buytickets.at/vclproductions