Book now for Strictly-style show in Northampton raising money for Ukrainian charity

Dancers rehearse for the show on Saturday May 10 at The Spinney Theatre

Dancers are preparing for a Strictly-style show in aid of a Ukrainian charity and taking place this Saturday night at Spinney Theatre in Northampton.

Twenty-six couples are participating in the contest which has seen experienced Northamptonshire dancers partnered with Ukrainians now living here because of the war in their homeland.

Vladyslav (Vlad) Kononov, 29, who is originally from Lviv in Ukraine, was working as a translator and journalist in Kyiv before his boyfriend was killed in the war.

He came to Northampton after first living in London, then Liverpool and is now studying a two-year digital technology and artificial intelligence course at David Gain College in London.

“In February 2022, I was woken up with huge explosions in Kyiv,” said Vlad. “I packed some baggage and decided to go back to my hometown to see my friends, who told me the international press were looking for a local producer.”

Vlad returned to Kyiv with Sky News, but a few weeks later caught COVID-19 and had to rest.

“I then started working for a different type of international press agency, covering the war and travelled a lot. Then I received some not very nice news that my boyfriend was dead, killed.”

Vlad won’t reveal the name of his late boyfriend to protect his family who are still in Ukraine.

“My friends were joining the military services and preparing to fight the Russians. I was exhausted and saw the real face of war . . . massive rape, many terrible things, many dead bodies. And I got post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Vlad was treated in France for PSTD and then returned to volunteer in a military hospital in Ukraine, in an area now occupied by the Russians.

“When I realised things were going from bad to worse and I am not emotionally stable enough to be able to deal with this, I got a visa to come to the UK.”

Vlad worked initially as an interpreter in Liverpool and is now retraining to be able to work in cyber security, as well as practising the piano again.

He decided to take part in Northampton Goes Dancing in Support of Ukraine to be around others from his country and to make new friends. His dance partner is Karen Hughes, from Northampton. Her husband, Jim, is also taking part.

“I’m enjoying it; it’s nice to be around people and I am loving dancing and practising with Karen,” he said. “I’ve also started taking private piano lessons again with my cousin.”

Tickets for Northampton Goes Dancing in Support of Ukraine on Saturday, May 10, at 6.30pm are on sale at https://bookwhen.com/stepbystepdance/e/ev-steb-20250510183000

Donations for the fundraising can be made here: https://gofund.me/0543ead2