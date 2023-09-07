News you can trust since 1931
Bon Giovi tribute coming to The Picturedrome in Northampton

Doors: 8pmDate: Friday 15th SeptemberTickets: https://www.thepicturedrome.com/event/bon-giovi/Age Restriction: This event is for 18 and over only!
By Chris D'alessioContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Bon Giovi delivers an unparalleled tribute to the iconic rock band Bon Jovi, encompassing every aspect of their illustrious career. With a dynamic stage presence and a flawless performance, they bring to life all the greatest hits that have defined Bon Jovi’s legacy.

From the anthemic power of "Living on a Prayer" to the infectious energy of "It’s My Life," Bon Giovi showcases the band's timeless classics. They capture the essence of Bon Jovi's rock-infused sound and electrifying live performances, transporting the audience back to the heyday of arena rock.

With meticulous attention to detail, Bon Giovi recreates the exhilarating experience of a Bon Jovi concert. The band's charismatic frontman, accompanied by a talented ensemble, exudes the charisma and passion that Jon Bon Jovi himself is known for. From the signature vocals to the commanding guitar riffs, every element of Bon

