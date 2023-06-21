News you can trust since 1931
Bnique dulcimer concert in nearby Stony Stratford

World renowned dulcimer player & composer has his first concert with his wonderful trio since 2018
By Dan EvansContributor
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read

York House concert with Rebecca & Andyenjoy the unique sound of the dulcimer, superbly performed by this country’s leading player, Dan Evans

English actress Rebecca Hallworth will take lead or harmony vocals and international jazzman Andy Crowdy will add string bass or nylon-string guitar – together they present a repertoire of beautiful and moving songs as well as Dan’s stunning, nature-themed instrumentals

don’t miss this first performance of Dan’s trio since 2017

unique dulcimer concert in Milton Keynes
expect quality musicianship, relaxed presentation and a little light humour

both Rebecca and Andy are featured on Dan’s highly acclaimed CD album: Au Vieux Moulin – ‘it’s all incredibly pure and all incredibly beautiful’ – Acoustic magazine

venue: the main hall, York House Centre, London Rd, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes MK11 1JQ – limited parking on-site / car park opposite

times: doors / bar open at 7:30pm for 8pm start

tickets: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/568310