York House concert with Rebecca & Andyenjoy the unique sound of the dulcimer, superbly performed by this country’s leading player, Dan Evans

English actress Rebecca Hallworth will take lead or harmony vocals and international jazzman Andy Crowdy will add string bass or nylon-string guitar – together they present a repertoire of beautiful and moving songs as well as Dan’s stunning, nature-themed instrumentals

don’t miss this first performance of Dan’s trio since 2017

unique dulcimer concert in Milton Keynes

expect quality musicianship, relaxed presentation and a little light humour

both Rebecca and Andy are featured on Dan’s highly acclaimed CD album: Au Vieux Moulin – ‘it’s all incredibly pure and all incredibly beautiful’ – Acoustic magazine

venue: the main hall, York House Centre, London Rd, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes MK11 1JQ – limited parking on-site / car park opposite