Bluebells and cream teas in Badby

Badby Village Hall will be serving cream teas and homemade cakes on Sunday 5 May and Monday 6 May from 1:00pm to visitors viewing the bluebells in Badby Woods.
By Peter CooperContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 09:10 BST
Guided parking is available from the village. Round off your visit with a delicious tea or coffee with scone or cake, handmade by our volunteers. All proceeds go to the Village Hall (registered charity 304158) to support its work as a community venue.

