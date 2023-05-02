Blisworth Friendly Group hold a Coronation celebration on Wednesday June 3, 2023

On Wednesday, the volunteers are holding a special meal to celebrate the Kings Coronation ahead of the bestowal of the Crown.

A Royal quiz will keep the 44 strong members entertained before they enjoy a meal of Baked Gammon, new potatoes and Strawberries and cream at the event held in Blisworth Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group was formed in 2019 often organises trips for their members including cruises through the Blisworth tunnel and beyond.

Blisworth Friendly Group members enjoy a social event.