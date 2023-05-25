News you can trust since 1931
Birthday celebrations underway as fundraising line dance approaches for Northamptonshire charity

Birthday celebrations are in full swing at Northamptonshire charity Teamwork Trust – with staff and service users putting the finishing touches to a fundraising line dancing event.
By Jessica PilkingtonContributor
Published 25th May 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read

Families from across the county are invited to don their dancing shoes and join this event, set to take place on Friday, 2nd June, 7pm-10pm, at the Grampian Club in Corby.

Teamwork Trust fundraising executive Judy Caine said: “2023 is our 40th birthday and to celebrate we are aiming to raise £40,000 to offer our service users more life experiences - activities in our centres, trips out and hopefully a holiday.

“This line dancing event is for the whole family and we are very grateful to our event sponsor Commsave Credit Union and to the Grampian Club in Corby who have given us free use of their hall. Because of these very generous gifts every single penny of ticket sales will go straight to Teamwork Trust and help us reach our fundraising target.”

Fundraising executive Judy in the centre Fundraising executive Judy in the centre
Teamwork Trust service users are looking forward to the event: Angela: “Very exciting, I can’t wait for this line dance.” Jess: “This will be a new experience for me.” Rebecca: “I’m looking forward to bringing my mum to this event.”

For 40 years Northamptonshire charity and social enterprise Teamwork Trust, which has centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, has been supporting autistic adults, people with learning disabilities and individuals with mental health needs.

Under 14s cost just £5 and all other tickets are £10. Find out more and book your tickets online here: https://www.teamworktrust.co.uk/Event/linedance Ticket prices include a cold buffet and tuition from Taggs Country who are running the evening.

