Bingo That’s Bonkers....coming to The Old Savoy theatre in Northampton

We’re taking bingo out of the hall, adding comedy, music and even bigger balls!

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read

Smashing atmosphere, crazy games and not to mention great prizes!

The Bingo Revolution starts here.

Your Hosts and DJ’s for the evening will be Perry Marco and Owen Lewis and they will be playing smash hit from the 80’s & 90’s and today!. Expect everything from Abba to Spice Girls to Beyonce to sing and dance to, OH and we nearly forgot, we will also be playing BINGO with great prizes!!

The Old Savoy
The Old Savoy
So expect prizes and surprises and a great night out for all!

PARTY GAMES

DANCE OFFS

STAGE GAMES

CRAZY PRIZES

BONKERS BINGO SESSION

AGE RESTRICTION: 18+

Bingo That's Bonkers - Saturday 24th February 2024 at The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre Northampton.

All tickets £20.00

Book yours at the Box Office, by phone, on 01604 491005, or by visiting: https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/bingo-thats-bonkers/

