Bingo Thats Bonkers at The Deco Theatre
Sat 24 Feb 19:30Main Feature: 7:30 pm - ends at 9:30 pmWe’re taking bingo out of the hall, adding comedy, music and even bigger balls!Book your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.ukor call The Box Office 01604 491005
We’re taking bingo out of the hall, adding comedy, music and even bigger balls!
Smashing atmosphere, crazy games and not to mention great prizes!?!?
The Bingo Revolution starts here.
Your Hosts and DJ's for the evening will be Perry Marco and Owen Lewis and they will be playing smash hits from the 80's & 90's and today!. Expect everything from Abba to Spice Girls to Beyonce to sing and dance to, OH and we nearly forgot, we will also be playing BINGO with great prizes!!
So expect prizes and surprises and a great night out for all!
PARTY GAMES
DANCE OFFS
STAGE GAMES
CRAZY PRIZES
BONKERS BINGO SESSION
AGE RESTRICTION: 18+