Bicycle powered screening at Irchester Country Park

Free Family Event on Friday 17th May at 8.30pm

As issues of climate change become ever more urgent to address, Fermynwoods Contemporary Art are be hosting an exciting Bicycle Powered Cinema at Irchester Country Park on Friday 17th May at 8.30pm. This FREE family friendly event will include a number of creative activities to provoke conversation about climate change, unveil a climate action toolkit produced by artist Chiara Dellerba and be accompanied by the screening of two short animated films - one of which includes artwork and animations created by students across Northamptonshire Schools. The screening will be powered solely by bicycles which visitors to the event will be required to pedal - so please do join us for what will be an exciting, informative and fun event! This is a FREE family friendly event - no booking necessary Bring something to sit on and whatever you need to stay warm and dry. Funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Creative Climate Action Fund.