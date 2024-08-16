Bhangra Night at The Church Northampton
The Church Northampton in association with 2 hot entertainment brings you a night of Bhangra
Saturday September 7th from 7:30 til late the best Bhangra DJs around will be playing at The Church Northampton.
Tickets are just £9.50 each
AND
A limited number of early bird tickets are just £6.50
