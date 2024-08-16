Bhangra Night at The Church Northampton

By Charlotte Khalil
Contributor
Published 16th Aug 2024, 08:57 BST
Bhangra 7th September
The Church Northampton in association with 2 hot entertainment brings you a night of Bhangra

Saturday September 7th from 7:30 til late the best Bhangra DJs around will be playing at The Church Northampton.

Tickets are just £9.50 each

AND

A limited number of early bird tickets are just £6.50

