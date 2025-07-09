Beyond the Barricade at The Old Savoy

Beyond the Barricade

26th March 2026 at 7pm to 9pm.

Beyond the Barricade, the UK’s longest running Musical Theatre Concert Tour, is back. Join the cast for two hours of the best of Broadway and the West End, featuring the songs that have made audiences return over and over again for more than 25 years.

Enjoy numbers from The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story, The Lion King, Blood Brothers, Miss Saigon, Hamilton and many others, climaxing with a spectacular finale from, of course, Les Misérables!

The concert tour will feature Andy Reiss, David Fawcett, Katie Leeming and Sarah Ryan who have all played principal roles in both the West End and UK Tours of Les Misérables, together with a live band who capture the feel of the original orchestrations of the chosen musicals.

To this day every musical note is still played and sung live – very rare indeed. Beyond the Barricade gives musical theatre songs a bold concert format treatment - but with the conviction and intention to deliver the material as if the audience are watching the original performance.

Tickets £28 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm