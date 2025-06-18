Beware of the flowers! John Otway's much anticipated return to Northampton

A bit of an early ticket warning for this gig... in August (Sunday 31) the legend that is JOHN OTWAY will be making a welcome return to Northampton, when he will be appearing at The Black Prince.

This is his first appearance in the town since he supported his late friend Wilko Johnson in 2022 at The Roadmenders, Dr John Otway (he recently received an honorary degree from Oxford) is of course the original star of ‘Secret Lemonade Drinker’ advert ...and despite being hailed as ‘Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure’, this national treasure has achieved two top 20 hits, performed over 5,000 gigs, had a hit movie! (his 2013 biopic 'Otway the Movie: The Story of Rock n Roll’s Greatest Failure' premiered in Leicester Square, was shown at Cannes, was voted 2nd best film of the year by Guardian readers and is still popular on Netflix), he's had two bestselling autobiographies and a song, ‘Beware of the Flowers Cause I'm Sure They're Going to Get You Yeah’ voted the nation’s seventh favourite ever! in a BBC poll.

To put things in perspective ...this guy’s had two UK hit singles more than Led Zeppelin, appeared at Glastonbury Festival more times than Beyonce and even headlined at both the Royal Albert Hall and London Palladium which David Bowie failed to do... he's performed more than five times the number of gigs The Beatles managed and also starred in more lemonade commercials than Arianna Grande and Taylor Swift put together.

But it is without a doubt his legendary live shows that have kept the fans coming and this micro-star shining for half a century. These gigs invariably include the 1981 song 'Headbutts' featuring repeated (and very painful) forehead/microphone interaction. Along with all the other hits including 'Bunsen Burner' and the now legendary 'Cor Baby, That's Really Free'...

Tickets are on sale now, priced at just £16 from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname and the show will start at 7pm.