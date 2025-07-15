Best friends living on opposite sides of the world reunite after 25 years for an evening of original songs

David (Harries) visited from Australia to offer an enchanting concert of original songs with our own locally renowned song-writing artist, David Kent (songwriter in residence @ Open Stage Performing Arts)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday the 10th July 2025 a select audience of 51 guests, at the Loder Hall in Maidwell, were treated to a memorable evening of music and reminiscence by David Harries, who now lives in Australia, with local resident David Kent on vocals.

David and David attended Wells Cathedral School together and the first half of their programme consisted of songs they had composed in collaboration at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then went on to Cambridge University but attended different colleges. They formed a band and performed at any (and every!) opportunity; and in the second half of the evening we heard songs that they composed during that time. So, twenty-five years later they had come together for an unique and special performance.

David Harries & David Kent: circa 2000

David Harries accompanied David Kent on a grand piano. His playing was spectacular, and David’s voice did justice to the various moods and nuances portrayed. The rapport between the performers was superb, and it was altogether a beautiful, well-orchestrated summer’s evening entertainment, thoroughly enjoyed by all present. Both Davids have said that we shouldn't have to wait so many years for the next joint performance - let's hope that's the case!

This is the inaugural event of an exciting series of intimate cabaret evenings, to be hosted by David Kent ('David Kent presents') being presented in collaboration with Open Stage at their amazing new venue - Queens Buildings on Barrack Road - from this autumn.

For any further information and contact please e-mail: [email protected]