Bell Plantation unveils enchanting Christmas Market extravaganza on November 17-19
In addition to the festive market, visitors can marvel at our nativity animals, adding an extra touch of wonder to the event. Keep your eyes on the skies, as a very special guest from the North Pole will be joining us throughout the weekend, spreading joy and cheer.
Highlights of the Weekend Include:
Christmas Handmade Market
Bell Plantation Christmas Shop
Alpine Ski Lodge
Nativity Animals
Christmas Lights
Exclusive Member Offers
Turkey Tasting and Christmas Bird Orders
Tastings with Prestigious Suppliers
Special Performances by Towcester Studio Band (Saturday) and Rock Choir (Sunday)
Don't miss out on incredible special offers available all weekend, making it the perfect opportunity to kickstart your Christmas shopping.
And that's not all! Attendees have the chance to win an amazing prize worth over £350! Simply register your details for a FREE entry ticket and scan it at the designated point during the Bell Plantation Christmas Market Weekend.
Prize Package Includes:
6ft Fresh Christmas Tree
Tree Lights
Selection of Baubles and Decorations
£100 Hamper
Beautiful Homeware Gifts
Pack of Christmas Cards
Box of Crackers
Make this Christmas truly magical at Bell Plantation Garden Centre. Join us for a weekend of festive fun, enchanting discoveries, and the chance to win a spectacular festive prize!