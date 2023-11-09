Bell Plantation unveils enchanting Christmas Market extravaganza on November 17-19

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In addition to the festive market, visitors can marvel at our nativity animals, adding an extra touch of wonder to the event. Keep your eyes on the skies, as a very special guest from the North Pole will be joining us throughout the weekend, spreading joy and cheer.

Highlights of the Weekend Include:

Christmas Handmade Market

The Bell Plantation Christmas Market

Bell Plantation Christmas Shop

Alpine Ski Lodge

Nativity Animals

Christmas Lights

Exclusive Member Offers

Turkey Tasting and Christmas Bird Orders

Tastings with Prestigious Suppliers

Special Performances by Towcester Studio Band (Saturday) and Rock Choir (Sunday)

Don't miss out on incredible special offers available all weekend, making it the perfect opportunity to kickstart your Christmas shopping.

And that's not all! Attendees have the chance to win an amazing prize worth over £350! Simply register your details for a FREE entry ticket and scan it at the designated point during the Bell Plantation Christmas Market Weekend.

Prize Package Includes:

6ft Fresh Christmas Tree

Tree Lights

Selection of Baubles and Decorations

£100 Hamper

Beautiful Homeware Gifts

Pack of Christmas Cards

Box of Crackers