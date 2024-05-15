Bell Plantation puts on a Festival of Flowers 25th-27th May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Celebration of Creativity, Nature, and Culinary Delights

As the vibrant hues of spring blossom, we invite you to immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of colours and scents at our eagerly anticipated Festival of Flowers weekend. Set against the backdrop of nature’s canvas, this event promises a symphony of sights, sounds, and flavours, igniting the senses and sparking inspiration for garden enthusiasts of all levels.

Join Us for an Unforgettable Weekend

So mark your calendars and join us for a weekend where beauty, creativity, and joy converge in a celebration of all things botanical. Whether you’re an avid gardener or simply appreciate the splendor of nature, this event is sure to leave you inspired and rejuvenated. Come, be a part of this extraordinary experience, and let the Festival of Flowers ignite your passion for gardening like never before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bell Plantation Festival of Flowers

A Sneak Peek into the Garden Extravaganza

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canopy of Colour: Immerse yourself in a mesmerizing tapestry of vibrant blooms, creating a breathtaking backdrop for your weekend escapade.

Plant Talks: Delve into the fascinating world of botanicals with insightful discussions led by experts, uncovering the secrets to nurturing your own garden paradise.

Hog Roast: Indulge your taste buds in a culinary delight as we roast succulent hog, serving up mouthwatering dishes sure to satisfy even the most discerning palates.

Flowers in the canopy of colour

Handmade Market Stalls: Explore an array of artisanal treasures at our market stalls, showcasing handcrafted delights ranging from garden décor to gourmet treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garden Furniture Advice: Seek guidance from our in-store team on selecting the perfect pieces to enhance your outdoor oasis, blending comfort and style seamlessly.

Garden Design Advice by David Steadman: Gain invaluable insights from renowned garden designer David Steadman, offering expert advice to help you transform your outdoor space into a haven of beauty and tranquility.

Incredible Member Offers: Take advantage of exclusive member offers, unlocking savings on a variety of garden essentials and indulgences.

Kids Face Painting: Let your little ones' imaginations run wild with whimsical face painting, adding a touch of magic to their day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids Planting Area: Nurture a love for nature in the next generation as children explore the joys of planting and caring for their own green companions.

Tastings with Prestigious Suppliers: Treat your senses to an array of delectable tastings, featuring offerings from our prestigious suppliers, each promising a symphony of flavors to delight the palate.

Join us on Saturday, May 25th, at 12pm for an exhilarating performance by Rock Choir, the UK's premier contemporary choir experience. With over 400 locations nationwide, Rock Choir offers dynamic weekly rehearsals, electrifying performances, and uplifting events to communities across the UK.

Featuring renowned renditions of beloved pop classics and current chart-toppers, Rock Choir delivers unparalleled vocal arrangements that promise to captivate and inspire. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the infectious energy and undeniable talent of Rock Choir members as they take the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining us on Sunday, May 26th, from 1-3pm, is Northampton's rising star, Maddox Jones. Bursting onto the music scene in 2020 with his critically acclaimed EP, "Headspace," Maddox quickly made waves, reaching #4 on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter chart. His 2021 single, "Can't Wait for the Summer," soared to the top spot, solidifying his status as one to watch.

Tipped as a standout talent by BBC Introducing Northampton, Maddox has earned accolades across the industry, including a top-five spot on Music Week's Commercial Pop and Upfront Club Chart with "Make Me Yours." Known for his electrifying live performances, Maddox has shared the stage with notable acts such as Thomas Heaton, Beaux, and The Lottery Winners.

Joining us on Monday 27th May at 1pm The Towcester-based ladies singing group is a friendly, encouraging and social group. The Songbirds enjoy performing a broad repertoire of songs sung in two, three and four part harmony from classics to beautiful ballads and arrangements from films and shows.

With an enticing lineup of activities and experiences awaiting, the Festival of Flowers weekend promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of horticultural splendor. Whether you're seeking inspiration for your garden or simply looking to bask in the beauty of nature, this event is a must-attend for garden enthusiasts of all ages. Don't miss out on this opportunity to revel in a celebration of creativity, community, and the boundless wonders of the natural world. See you there!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attend our Festival of Flowers weekend and you could be in with a chance to win your Garden

with complements of Bell Plantation.

Here’s what you could win…

An Egg Chair

Outdoor lights worth £50

A selection of plants worth £200

A Firepit

A selection of beautiful homeware gifts worth £100

A Garden Design Clinic with David Steadman worth £150