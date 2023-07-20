Belgian Grand Prix Rooftop Viewing Event at Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone

Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone is keeping its foot on the accelerator after the success of the British Grand Prix, and bringing the glamour and thrill of Formula 1 back with a rooftop viewing party of the Belgian Grand Prix 2023.

Taking place on Sunday 30th July, motorsport fans will take in the buzz of the Belgian Grand Prix on the giant 3.5 x 1.8m screens on the hotel’s Rooftop, which offers 360 views of the iconic racetrack and which welcomed stars such as Lando Norris and Paris Hilton during the British Grand Prix 2023 earlier this month.

The viewing party takes place just as schools break up for Summer Holidays – the perfect family activity to keep motorsport fanatics of all ages entertained.

The Rooftop at HGI Silverstone

Prices start at £65 for adults and £32 for under 14s, which includes light bites and arrival drinks which are Belgium-inspired.

Specialised F1 simulators will be available to guests to add a competitive edge to the already-lively afternoon, allowing families to hold their own races against friends and family and test their skills against the professionals.

The event will begin at 12:30pm and run until 7pm. With an unbeatable view of the Silverstone racetrack, food and drink, music and entertainment all provided there is nowhere better to watch the Belgian Grand Prix this July.

For more details or to purchase tickets email [email protected] .

A bedroom at Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone