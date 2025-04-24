Become part of history - Silverstone celebrates 75 years of Formula 1 British Grand Prix

By Harry Atkinson
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 12:53 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 12:56 BST
Silverstone CircuitSilverstone Circuit
Silverstone Circuit
Silverstone tickets are on sale for the 2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix (July 3-6th). There is nothing quite like it anywhere in the world, where a spectacle of world class sport, music, and entertainment are brought together.

Fans are expected to cheer on Ferrari’s newest recruit Lewis Hamilton, to sit in the new ‘Landostand’ and to celebrate Mercedes’ home talent George Russell.

Ollie Bearman, who is new to the grid with Haas has enthused: “I can’t wait to race in front of my home fans at Silverstone in July.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The world-famous sporting event will be taking place over an unforgettable four days. Packed with nail biting racing, supported by Britain’s biggest music artists and DJ’s, the long weekend of racing promises an adrenaline filled atmosphere like no other.

Confirmed acts include BRIT award-winner Sam Fender performing on the Thursday, multi award-winning Raye on Friday, pioneering DJ Fatboy Slim on Saturday and chart-topping Becky Hill finishing off the weekend on Sunday.

The global event continues to draw in hundreds of thousands of fans, and millions of viewers worldwide, cementing Silverstone as a cornerstone of the Formula 1 Grand Prix Championship.

Whether you are camping, glamping or attending for just one day; there is a wealth of entertainment which will satisfy everyone’s tastes. Ticket sales begin from £50 evening only and £70 single day.

For more information, visit www.silverstone.co.uk

Related topics:Lewis HamiltonSam FenderFerrariBritain
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice