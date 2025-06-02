Become a foster carer in Northampton

Come and say hello at our fostering information event. Everyone is welcome to come and learn how they can become a foster carer across Northamptonshire.

Are you interested in fostering?

Learn about becoming a foster carer in Northamptonshire by coming to our monthly fostering information event between 10am-2pm where you can meet us and learn how you can become a foster carer.

Nexus Fostering is looking for more people to support children and young people and help create positive outcomes. We would love to hear from you if you are new to fostering or if you are looking at transferring fostering agencies. Everyone is welcome to come and say hello and begin your fostering journey.

More foster carers are needed across Northamptonshire

Date: Wednesday, June 4

Time: 10am - 2pm

Address: 7 Doolittle Mill, Froghall Rd, Ampthill, Bedfordshire, MK45 2ND

Cant make it? Phone 01462 431 774 for an informal chat about fostering. You can also visit our website for upcoming events and fostering information - www.nexusfostering.co.uk/office-locations/ampthill