Beatles fans get ready for an unmissable night in Kettering

The world’s favourite Liverpool-born tribute to The Beatles are heading back to Kettering for an unmissable hit-packed show celebrating the Fab Four’s rise to global fame.

The Mersey Beatles have wowed fans around the world for 25 years and they are now bringing their biggest ever UK Tour to the Lighthouse Theatre on Saturday March 29.

Final tickets are on sale now from lighthousetheatre.co.uk

Sixty years ago – as Beatlemania gripped the world – The Beatles made history by playing the world’s first stadium rock show at New York’s Shea Stadium.

It came in the same year which saw John, Paul, George and Ringo – at the height of their pop powers – releasing the now legendary albums Help! and Rubber Soul.

And to celebrate this special 60th anniversary, The Mersey Beatles will deliver an all-new show which celebrates The Beatles’ 1965 hits and that famous night at Shea Stadium.

The band, who perform sold-out shows around world, will then take the audience on a fabulous ride through the psychedelic brilliance of Sgt Pepper, a walk down Abbey Road and celebrate the Fab Four’s later work such as Revolution, Get Back and Hey Jude.

Just like the real thing, The Mersey Beatles hail from Liverpool where they were the resident Beatles tribute at the world-famous Cavern Club for a decade – playing more than 600 times at the legendary venue where the Fab Four honed their talents in the 1960s.

Since leaving The Cavern Club, the band –Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – have toured the world many times over.

Looking ahead to the Kettering show, Steven said: “We cannot wait to take to the stage at the Lighthouse Theatre. We had a great show there last year and it will be amazing to be back.

Every year we create an all-new show and this year we are delighted to be celebrating the 60th anniversary of not only Shea Stadium but also the brilliant music created by The Beatles in 1965.

“It was a year when The Beatles really were at the peak of their pop powers when they created such timeless classics as Help!, Nowhere Man, Day Tripper, We Can Work It Out, In My Life and Yesterday

“It’s going to be an incredible show and one we know Beatles’ fans will love!”

The Mersey Beatles unforgettable live shows have won legions of fans including John Lennon’s own family and The British Beatles Fan Club who rate them as"the best Beatles tribute band”.

On stage the band, who this year tour the UK, Ireland, Europe, USA and Australia, exude the inner and outer spirit of the real thing, from the costumes, instruments, Scouse charm and, of course, that unmistakable era-defining Mersey Beat.

Mark added: “This year’s shows have been really well received, both here and in America where we’ve just played a string of sold-out shows. It’s a real hit-packed celebration of the greatest band of all time, so Kettering… go get your tickets now – it’s going to be a brilliant night!”

Tickets for The Mersey Beatles at Kettering Lighthouse Theatre on Saturday March 29 are available from lighthousetheatre.co.uk