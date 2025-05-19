Be a intrepid wildlife explorer

The Canal Museum is hosting a whole day of exciting wildlife activities alongside the Grand Union Canal in Stoke Bruerne. The day will include bug hunting, releasing moths, identifying pond life, nature bingo and self-guided nature trails, building bug hotels, making bird fat balls…and much much more!

There will also be guided woodland walks, animal face painting, free seeds and an opportunity to learn all about hedge-laying. It all starts at 11am next Saturday 24th May on the green outside the Museum and lasts until 4pm. The best thing is - it’s FREE! Parking is £3 for four hours or £5 all day.

Sarah Pamphilion, event organiser, and one of the volunteers supporting the Museum, said: “Our canals and towpaths are home to otters, water voles, kingfishers and herons as well as ducks, grebes, moorhens, fish, insects and all sorts of invertebrates. With many species in decline, it’s important for us to be able to help safeguard their habitats and encourage our wildlife to thrive. The Canal & River Trust cares for an amazing 2,000-mile network of navigable canals across England and Wales connecting cities and towns to rural countryside, farmland and forests, and giving wildlife a chance to flourish.”

To find out more about the work of the Canal & River Trust, including how you can support through volunteering or making a donation, go to www.canalrivertrust.org.uk