BBQ event of the season heads to renowned Northampton home lifestyle store

For those who missed the Big BBQ Bonanza, now is your chance to attend the ultimate BBQ event coming to Northampton this month, which promises to give visitors a mouth-watering experience to help kickstart the BBQ season.

The free Sizzling Saturday event, to be held at home lifestyle store – Bell of Northampton’s BBQ Shop on Kingsthorpe Road on Saturday 26th April, promises to be one not to be missed.

Taking place from 11am-3pm, the Bell BBQ Shop will be firing up the grills with live cooking demonstrations from top brands like Weber, Pitboss, Broil King, and Gozney Pizza Ovens, showing visitors how to create the perfect BBQ food and pizzas in their own gardens.

Offering the perfect opportunity to try before you buy, expert advice will also be served up alongside tasty BBQ samples straight from the grill to help customers find the perfect BBQ for their needs. Gozney Pizza Ovens will be cooking on the Tread, a hyper-portable, ultra-rugged, lightweight, and ready to roam portable pizza oven, while Pitboss will be cooking up a storm on a Pitboss Grill.

Exclusive offers and special discounts of the season will also be the order of the day, with a selection of the grills on offer being showcased. A ‘star buy’ deal will be available on the Pitbull Memphis 1.0, a duel fuel grill that promises to showcase its versatility and universal appeal while a range of free giveaways will also be on offer by the brands during the event.

But that’s not all! For BBQ lovers there will also be a free raffle giving people the chance to win a YETI TUNDRA 45 Cool Box in black. Worth a cool £300, its versatile and durable design promises to be the perfect companion during the BBQ season.

“Our Sizzling Saturday BBQ event is free for all to attend and promises to be another incredible go-to BBQ event here at Bell’s BBQ Shop,” said Tammy Pell, marketing event co-ordinator at Bell of Northampton.

“On the day we will be showcasing the great range of grills that we have on offer in store, while also allowing customers to taste a variety of delicious samples cooked on the day.

“Grill experts will also be on hand to answer any BBQ related questions to help ensure customers have the advice they need to buy the perfect grill to suit their needs.”

The Sizzling Saturday event will be held on Saturday 26th April between 11am and 3pm at The Bell BBQ Shop. For more information, or to register your free place, visit abell.co.uk/blog/event-registration/?ee=215