Baton of Hope Tour comes to Northampton

A picture of Willow White

As the UK’s biggest suicide prevention initiative, the Baton of Hope UK is once again touring across the country to raise awareness of mental health and to destigmatise it by getting us talking. The Baton itself will be in Northampton on Saturday 20th September 2025, and you’re invited to come along with it!

Touring through Corby, Wellingborough, and Northampton, the Northampton tour begins at Wellingborough Golf Club at midday, travelling along the embankment to Chester House with Northamptonshire Search and Rescue, and finishes at 6:00pm at Northampton Stadium.

Raising money for Kelly’s Heroes, the Baton of Hope Tour began in 2023 with two dads reaching out in grief for their sons. The Baton itself was designed and created by Thomas Lyte, goldsmiths and silversmiths to the late Queen Elizabeth II, and makers of the Emirates FA Cup, and is a masterful piece to centre the focus on. More information is available about its design on the Baton of Hope UK website ( www.batonofhope.org).

One of the Baton Bearers is Willow White, who will be carrying the Baton whilst using his electric wheelchair. Having had osteosarcoma (bone cancer), he has had a full knee replacement and struggles with long distances but is determined to take part. As part of it, he will also be showing how tricky navigating the streets can be in a wheelchair.

A poster stating "Introducing the Baton of Hope #PASSITON" with an image of the top-half of the Baton.

Ultimately, the Baton of Hope UK Tour is a chance for community to come together; and the more people that come, the bigger of an event it will be to get people talking! Mental health matters. You matter.

Come along! You can find out more, stay up-to-date, and donate at www.batonofhope.org. We hope to see you there!