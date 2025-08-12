Bat Out of Hell musical comes to Northampton this September

The award-winning Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, is heading to Northampton as the final stop on its UK tour, playing at Royal & Derngate from Monday 15 to Saturday 20 September.

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London’s Dominion Theatre, and with its international runs. It won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Bat Out of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 68 million copies worldwide. For the stage musical, the legendary Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) and Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, as well as the previously unreleased song What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.

As the Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its ruler Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families. The action of this thrilling show is interwoven with the electrifying songs of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's epic collaboration: Bat Out of Hell.

Katie Tonkinson and Glenn Adamson in Bat Out of Hell. Photo by Chris Davis Studio

Returning to the cast are Glenn Adamson as Strat, Katie Tonkinson as Raven, Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane. They are joined by Georgia Bradshaw as Zahara, Ryan Carter as Jagwire, Carla Bertran as Tink, Luke Street as Ledoux and Carly Burns as Valkyrie. At certain performances the role of Strat will be played by Luke Street, the role of Falco by Joshua Dever, the role of Sloane by Beth Woodcock and the role of Ledoux by Reece Duncan.

Inspired by the spectacular arena tour of Australia and New Zealand, this reimagined show promises to be a thrilling experience, featuring a dynamic eight-piece rock band on stage and sprawling multi-level platforms that will transport you through the diverse worlds of Bat Out of Hell, and featuring some of the most iconic rock songs ever recorded!

Bat Out of Hell roars onto the Derngate stage from Monday 15 to Saturday 20 September at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets – priced from £17* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811, or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/bat-out-of-hell.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.