Bands in the Park returns to popular Northampton park: Here's the latest line-up

Onlookers enjoying a performance at Bands in the Park, taken by Stu Vincent

Live music performances will take place between 2 and 5pm every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday from 16th April to 24th September at Northampton’s Abington Park.

Bands in the Park, which is organised by Northampton Town Council and sponsored by The Park Café, will see the park come to life with free live music, kicking off with the Lincoln Noel Jazz Trio on Sunday 16th April.

The programme will feature a wide range of brass, jazz and concert bands performing at the park’s iconic bandstand over the summer period, along with a choir, a ukulele group, plus Buddy Holly and Elvis Tribute bands.

Cllr Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “Bands in the Park is a really popular and well-established live music programme that attracts thousands of people into the beautiful surroundings of Abington Park, and this year we have a great variety of performers from the local area and beyond.

“It’s a perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon, so why not take your deckchairs and a picnic, meet up with family and friends and enjoy the music.”