Bands in the Park returns this weekend for 125th anniversary year
The popular event takes place between 2pm and 5pm at Abington Park’s historic bandstand, in the relaxing surroundings of the town’s premier park.
This year’s programme features a wide range of brass, jazz and concert bands from Northamptonshire and beyond, along with choirs, music groups and solo performers, with three performances sponsored by The Park Café – Abington Park.
A town council spokesperson said: “We have a brilliant line-up arranged for this year’s Bands in the Park season, with performances from traditional brass bands, plus some contemporary acts including Hayden Regan Rock n Roll Covers, Similar Jones and Hannah Faulkner & Friends. We are very grateful to the Park Café for their ongoing support and we hope that visitors enjoy this year’s performances.
“We’re also excited to announce that we have a very special celebration event planned on Saturday, 17th May, to mark the 125th anniversary of Bands in the Park performance and more information will be available soon.”
The Raunds Temperance Band is first up on the bandstand on Sunday, 6th April, then performances continue every Sunday until 28th September, with the exception of Sunday, 21st September, when the Rockin’ Roadrunner Festival takes place in the park. Additional performances are also scheduled every Bank Holiday Monday.
Visitors are welcome to bring their own chairs and enjoy a relaxing afternoon of free live music with family and friends.
Please visit the town council’s website for the full programme, or follow the town council’s social media channels for regular updates.