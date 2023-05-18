Ballet Theatre UK The Wizard Of Oz 26th January 2024 7.30pm

Ballet Theatre UK The Wizard Of Oz

Join Ballet Theatre UK as we follow the yellow brick road and discover all the wonders of Oz.

Enjoy Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tinman, and Lion, (and yes Toto too) as they seek the Wonderful Wizard to find that there’s no place like home!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wizard of Oz is a two act, full-length, ballet adaptation of the iconic tale by L. Frank Baum, told through the magic of classical dance. Set to a classical score which brings the story to life, this production is family friendly and is the perfect way to introduce children to the classical ballet.

The production is presented with beautiful backdrops, stunning

theatrical sets and costumes evoking the iconic sketches by W.W. Denslow, from the original publication.

“A ballet company of great achievement” – The Dancing Times

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Glittering costumes, expressive dancers…a pleasure to witness a production of this calibre” – Dance Europe