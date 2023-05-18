News you can trust since 1931
Ballet Theatre UK The Wizard Of Oz 26th January 2024 7.30pm

Join Ballet Theatre UK as we follow the yellow brick road and discover all the wonders of Oz. Enjoy Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tinman, and Lion, (and yes Toto too) as they seek the Wonderful Wizard to find that there’s no place like home!

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Ballet Theatre UK The Wizard Of OzBallet Theatre UK The Wizard Of Oz
Ballet Theatre UK The Wizard Of Oz

Join Ballet Theatre UK as we follow the yellow brick road and discover all the wonders of Oz.

Enjoy Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tinman, and Lion, (and yes Toto too) as they seek the Wonderful Wizard to find that there’s no place like home!

The Wizard of Oz is a two act, full-length, ballet adaptation of the iconic tale by L. Frank Baum, told through the magic of classical dance. Set to a classical score which brings the story to life, this production is family friendly and is the perfect way to introduce children to the classical ballet.

The production is presented with beautiful backdrops, stunning

theatrical sets and costumes evoking the iconic sketches by W.W. Denslow, from the original publication.

“A ballet company of great achievement” – The Dancing Times

“Glittering costumes, expressive dancers…a pleasure to witness a production of this calibre” – Dance Europe

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/ballet-theatre-uk-the-wizard-of-oz/ Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

