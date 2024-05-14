Bailong ball is a hypnotic mix of taichi and badminton

Bailongball combines two things: meditation and purposeful movements. Bailongball is based on China’s cultural values: mindfulness, striving for harmony, calm and staying centered.

𝐓𝐚𝐢 𝐜𝐡𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥. Is this a dance or a game? 𝐓𝐚𝐢 𝐜𝐡𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥 (Tai chi white dragon ball), is a kind of sport played with a racket and ball over a net. The conscious suppression of the urge to hit, coupled with the unconscious yielding motion in every swing during multiplay, gradually trains you to adopt a dialectical way of thinking when attempting to overcome problems and conflicts. A physical attitude characterized by aggression, apathy and stubbornness is replaced by one of composure, motivation and openness. Hitting the ball is not allowed. The swinging movement, from the moment the ball is received to the moment it is released, should be a single movement. This is a great workout for the whole body, with an even distribution of the load on all muscle groups. This is a very good respiratory trainer. This is a wonderful complex for the development of joint mobility. Bailongball is perfect for weight loss, body shaping and is available to everyone, regardless of age and physical form. The Taichi Pavilion starts regular classes in Norhampton. You don't need any special equipment for the first step. Just book your first free session and come to enjoy it. Every Thursday at 6:30 pm (if not rain) in Abington park. Location : https://what3words.com/report.normal.since