Baga Chipz 5th November 2023 at The Old Savoy Theatre in Northampton

Join us this Autumn as the iconic drag race UK legend Baga Chipz

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 12th May 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read

Baga Chipz is stunning. Baga Chipz is Class. Baga Chipz is Sexy. She’s now a material girl. Join us this Autumn as the iconic drag race UK legend Baga Chipz hits the road with her first ever solo theatre show ‘Material Girl’. Expect a brand-new show with live singing, dancing, comedy and much more. Are you ready to live in Baga Chipz’ material girl life?

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/baga-chipz/ Or call The Old Savoy Box Office on 01604 491005

Limited VIP Meet and greet tickets available £36 Standard seating tickets £24

Baga ChipzBaga Chipz
Baga Chipz
