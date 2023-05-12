Baga Chipz 5th November 2023 at The Old Savoy Theatre in Northampton
Join us this Autumn as the iconic drag race UK legend Baga Chipz
Baga Chipz is stunning. Baga Chipz is Class. Baga Chipz is Sexy. She’s now a material girl. Join us this Autumn as the iconic drag race UK legend Baga Chipz hits the road with her first ever solo theatre show ‘Material Girl’. Expect a brand-new show with live singing, dancing, comedy and much more. Are you ready to live in Baga Chipz’ material girl life?
Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/baga-chipz/ Or call The Old Savoy Box Office on 01604 491005
Limited VIP Meet and greet tickets available £36 Standard seating tickets £24