News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

Back to Bacharach Tour 2024 27th January 7.30pm

Featuring breath-taking performances from our West End cast and the amazing musicianship of The Magic Moments Orchestra, Back to Bacharach celebrates the timeless masterpieces of Burt Bacharach “The Hitmaker” behind one of the greatest American songbooks of the 20th Century.

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Back to BacharachBack to Bacharach
Back to Bacharach

Featuring breath-taking performances from our West End cast and the amazing musicianship of The Magic Moments Orchestra, Back to Bacharach celebrates the timeless masterpieces of Burt Bacharach “The Hitmaker” behind one of the greatest American songbooks of the 20th Century.

Burt Bacharach who together with Hal David, penned some of the most memorable and iconic hits that stand the test of time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join us for an evening that celebrates all of his greatest hits, throughout his incredible lifetime, including; Alfie, What The World Needs Now, The Look Of Love, I Say A Little Prayer, Close To You, Walk On By, What’s New Pussycat, Always Something There To Remind Me, Magic Moments, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and many, many more.

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/back-to-bacharach-tour-2024/ Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

Related topics:West EndAmericanTickets