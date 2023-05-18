Back to Bacharach Tour 2024 27th January 7.30pm

Featuring breath-taking performances from our West End cast and the amazing musicianship of The Magic Moments Orchestra, Back to Bacharach celebrates the timeless masterpieces of Burt Bacharach “The Hitmaker” behind one of the greatest American songbooks of the 20th Century.

Burt Bacharach who together with Hal David, penned some of the most memorable and iconic hits that stand the test of time.

Join us for an evening that celebrates all of his greatest hits, throughout his incredible lifetime, including; Alfie, What The World Needs Now, The Look Of Love, I Say A Little Prayer, Close To You, Walk On By, What’s New Pussycat, Always Something There To Remind Me, Magic Moments, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and many, many more.