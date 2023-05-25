Back by popular demand Home and Garden Fair at Holdenby House in Northamptonshire

Looking for a fab day out for all the family? Join Stately Events for the second annual Homes and Gardens Fair at Holdenby House in Northamptonshire.

With a variety of Homes and Gardens stall holders, plus talks, live demonstrations and Q&A sessions from expert gardeners, including the BBC’s Johnnie Amos, the Homes and Gardens Fair is set to be a wonderful day out.

Food lovers can enjoy a range of dishes from the delicious food trucks and tasty tipples from the bar.

Homes & Garden Fair at Holdenby House

Or, enjoy a delicious coffee, ice cream, donuts and candy floss, plus the Holdenby House tea room will also be open for visitors to enjoy.

There will be fun for all ages with free garden games, face painting, live vintage singer and a falconry display.

The house will be open for your to walk around for an additional fee (payable in advance or on the day)

Discover Holdenby House!

Homes & Garden Fair at Holdenby House

Once considered one of Elizabethan England’s greatest royal palaces, today Holdenby House and Gardens is a stunning private home, that will play host to the special two day event.

Once the largest private house in England and subsequently the palace of James I and prison of Charles I, Holdenby House has appeared in the BBC’s acclaimed adaptations of 'Great Expectations' and 'The Woman in White'.

Sitting on a hill overlooking 2,000 acres of rolling countryside, its suite of elegant state rooms open onto beautiful Grade I listed gardens making it an enchanting and ever popular venue for weddings and special events.

A general admission ticket includes access to both the fair and gardens, free parking, access to talks, Q&As and live demonstrations, garden games, falconry display and face painting.

Homes & Garden Fair at Holdenby House

* Adult ticket 16 yrs+ (£12) – 16 years old and over * Child ticket 5-15 yrs (£3.50) – 5-15 years old * Child ticket 0-4 yrs (free) – 0-4 years old * Family ticket (£28) – two adults and two children * Concession ticket (£11) – students and over 65s * Carer ticket (free) – Carer card/documentation required * Holdenby House Access Pass (£3) – These can be purchased online or on the day

Stately Events Ltd produce some of the UK’s finest events at some of the UK’s historic and beautiful venues. Working closely with the people who own or operate these heritage venues, the business designs and delivers a bespoke calendar of events in-keeping with each location, making a great day out and memorable experience for all visitors!

Go along and enjoy a special day out – a warm welcome awaits you. Tickets are on sale now