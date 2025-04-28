Awards celebrate Northamptonshire’s finest food & drink stars!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards are back for their seventeenth year - and shaping up to be the most exciting yet.

With a surge in nominations for artisan product and drink categories, and growing recognition of the county’s food and drink stars, the momentum is hugely encouraging.

But as deadlines are fast approaching for key categories, organisers are calling for more nominations, and more mystery shoppers, to help put this year’s nominees to the test.

Rachel Mallows MBE DL, Awards Director said “It’s been a brilliant start to this year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards, with entries pouring in from all around the county - each one a testament to the incredible talent behind our food and drink stars. These producers and businesses nourish our communities all year round, and in the face of rising costs and economic pressures, they need -and deserve - our recognition and support more than ever.”

Michael Mahew, The Food Library. Last year's Gold winner in the Artisan Drink category.

Previous entrants know how much winning this competition can mean to a producer.

Michael Mayhew, Owner, the Food and Drink Library comments; “Receiving Gold in the Artisan Local Drink category for our Blackberry, Rhubarb & Cardamom Liqueur is a real achievement for The Food Library. It is a celebration of what is possible in the production of purely local produce. However big your company is, the Food and Drink Awards sustain ambition, celebrate Northamptonshire, and put the true artisan on the Food and Drink map.”

Victoria Holton, aka The Jam Queen, adds; “Winning both a Gold and a Bronze award in the Awards last year was a huge achievement for me, especially in my first year of trading. The Awards really gave my business and my confidence a boost and it lets my customers know that they are purchasing a high-quality product. As a result of the Awards, I am now stocked in a number of local venues.”

Laurence Conisbee, founder and master distiller at Wharf Distillery, new sponsor of the Artisan Local Drink category, adds: “We’re thrilled to be the new sponsor of the Artisan Local Drink category. Having competed ourselves, we know the incredible value these Awards bring to producers and winners. It’s an honour to support and celebrate the county’s finest artisan drinks!”

College students continue to rise to the occasion when their skills are recognised and championed by the sector. Phil Martin, Curriculum Manager for Culinary Arts and Travel at Northampton College, actively supports his students in taking part, knowing the Awards provide a valuable platform to showcase their passion and potential. “These Awards are a fantastic opportunity for students and artisan producers to showcase their talents, passion and potential. Every year, I look forward to the fresh ideas, innovations, and creativity they bring.”

Entries for this year’s Food and Drink College Student of the Year close on May 2, whilst Artisan Local Drink, Local Product and Local Vegetarian/Vegan Products all close on May 9. All Gold award winning products are offered the exceptional opportunity this year to be entered into the Great Taste Awards.

The free-to-enter categories in the 2025/26 Awards (with their respective sponsors) are:

Artisan Local Drink of the Year (Wharf Distillery)

Artisan Local Product of the Year (Heygates Flour and Animal Feed Millers)

Artisan Local Vegetarian / Vegan Product of the Year

Booker Gastro Pub of the Year (Booker)

Booker Young Chef of the Year (Booker)

Canapé competition (Portfolio Events)

Chef of the Year (Greedy Gordons)

Community Café of the Year (West Northamptonshire Council Public Health)

Farming Environment Award (Weetabix)

F&B Achiever of the Year (J Sweeney Accountants)

Food and Drink College Student of the Year (University of Northampton)

Healthy Food and Wellbeing Award (Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust)

Local Food Hero of the Year (Howes Percival)

One to Watch (Whitworth Bros. Ltd Flour Millers)

Outstanding Contribution to Food & Drink (All Things Business)

Restaurant of the Year (Whitco Catering & Bakery Equipment Limited)

Weetabix Sustainability Award (Weetabix)

World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year (British Pepper & Spice Co. Ltd)

The results of the competition, which will again see finalists awarded Gold, Silver or Bronze, will be announced at the Awards celebrations taking place on 16 October 2025 at The Royal & Derngate Theatre, supported again by national catering awards winners Portfolio Events.

For more details on all the categories in the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2025/26, including entry and nomination forms, please visit the Awards’ website – www.northamptonshirefoodanddrink.co.uk - or call the Awards team on 01933 664437 or email [email protected]

You can also follow the Awards on Facebook at @foodawards or X and Instagram at @foodawardsHQ or LinkedIn at @weetabixnfadawards