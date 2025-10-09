Award-winning show Grandad Anansi comes to Wellingborough this Black History Month

Community arts organisation Made With Many is proud to present Grandad Anansi, an uplifting tale celebrating Jamaican culture and the Windrush generation, at Castle Theatre, Wellingborough this Black History Month.

Written by acclaimed children's author Elayne Ogbeta, Grandad Anansi is a collaboration between Half Moon and Z-arts that explores themes of love, courage and letting go. The show shines a light on the rich traditions of Jamaican storytelling and honours the legacy of the Windrush generation.

The award-winning production tells the story of Abi and her Grandad, who share Anansi folktales, play games and swap secrets while working together in the garden. Grandad is as smart and mischievous as the legendary Anansi - part human, part spider, and the subject of many West African and Caribbean folk stories.

Victoria Bell, Co-Director of Made With Many said: "We're thrilled to bring Grandad Anansi to Wellingborough during Black History Month. This beautiful production celebrates Caribbean culture and storytelling in a way that resonates with families across generations. It's exactly the kind of high-quality, inclusive arts experience we love bringing to our communities."

Co-Director Vicky Frayard added: "Grandad Anansi is a powerful reminder of how storytelling connects us to our heritage and to each other. The themes of family, identity and belonging will speak to so many families, and we can't wait to share this wonderful show with local audiences."

This free production is recommended for children aged 4-9 years and their families, offering an engaging introduction to West African and Caribbean folklore alongside a touching intergenerational story. Both performances will have a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 18th October 2025

Saturday 18th October 2025 Venue: Castle Theatre, Wellingborough

Castle Theatre, Wellingborough Performance times: 11am – 11.50am and 2pm – 2.50pm

11am – 11.50am and 2pm – 2.50pm Duration: 50 minutes

50 minutes Access: Both performances will have a BSL interpreter. Hearing loop available – please indicate if you need this when booking. This venue has level access and can accommodate wheelchairs and mobility scooters. There is accessible parking and toilets, as well as baby changing facilities and limited buggy storage.

Booking information: Free tickets are available for residents of Wellingborough and Corby areas on Eventbrite: https://madewithmany.eventbrite.co.uk

About Made With Many

Made With Many is a community arts organisation dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through creativity. By co-creating projects with residents, they promote inclusion, wellbeing, and cultural expression. With a strong focus on Corby and Wellingborough, Made With Many continues to lead the way in community-led cultural development.

https://madewithmany.org