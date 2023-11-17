Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen to tour to Northampton in 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Nottingham Playhouse are delighted to announce a new production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Coming to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Tuesday 14 to Saturday 18 January 2025, the show is directed by Nottingham Playhouse’s Artistic Director Adam Penford, and will open at the Nottingham Playhouse in September 2024 ahead of its UK tour. Casting is still to be announced.

Director Adam Penford said, “Dear Evan Hansen has thrilled audiences on both sides of the Atlantic since it first premiered in 2015. Evan's powerful story grips and moves people, told through a captivating script and musical score. This first, major, new and exciting UK production offers the opportunity to reexamine some of its contemporary themes and present this brand-new version to Nottingham and around the UK. I'm excited to begin the search for our Evan very soon.”

Dear Evan Hansen tour announced

Packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, Dear Evan Hansen has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman) and a book by Steven Levenson. Its many awards include the Tony® Award for Best Musical, Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Today is going to be a good day. And here’s why…

Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in. The thing is, on his way to fitting in, he didn’t tell the whole truth. And now must give up on a life he never dreamt he’d have. As events spiral and the truth comes out, Evan faces a reckoning with himself and everyone around him.

Dear Evan Hansen is presented by ATG Productions and Nottingham Playhouse by arrangement with Music Theatre International.