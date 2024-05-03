Award-winning memoir Maggie & Me brought to the stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maggie & Me, Damian Barr’s award-winning and darkly witty memoir about growing up gay in Thatcher’s Britain is taking to the stage, in a bold and explosive new production led by a queer creative team. Premiering at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow and playing theatres across Scotland, Royal & Derngate is the only venue in England where the production can be seen.

Damian Barr is adapting his memoir for the stage, teaming up with Scottish playwright James Ley and director Suba Das.

“Don’t you worry. I’ll always love you. Love doesn’t run out. It’s not like the gas meter. I’ll find extra love.”

World premiere of Maggie and Me. Photo by Eoin Carey

Brighton, 2008: Damian Barr celebrates getting a deal to write a memoir about his chaotic childhood in 1980s Lanarkshire. But as soon as he opens the door to his troubled past, everybody comes rushing through, including his younger self and the woman who forever changes his family, community and country: Maggie Thatcher.

Soon, revisiting his past turns into reliving it – the fear and the joy. From the furnaces of the Ravenscraig Steelworks to the sanctuary of Carfin Grotto, there’s trauma and triumph, coming of age and coming out. It’s about friendship and family, finding your voice and fighting to tell your story. Can Damian survive his past again?

Past and present collide, endangering the future, in an explosive quest that tells the story of a particular place and time through Damian’s childhood. Before you can move forwards, you have to go back…

In Maggie & Me, Damian will come face to face with his past. DB will be played by Gary Lamont, most recently seen in Boiling Point, both the Netflix film and BBC television continuation. Wee DB will be played by Sam Angell, who started his career playing Billy Elliot in Stephen Daldry’s West End production in 2008.

Beth Marshall will be taking on the titular Maggie Thatcher, who finds herself pulled into Damian’s world. Nicola Jo Cully will be playing Mum, and Douglas Rankine will be playing Dad. Completing the cast are Grant McIntyre as Mark and Joanne Thomson as Heather.

Published in 2013, Maggie & Me was named Sunday Times Memoir of the Year, awarded the Paddy Power Political Satire Award and Barr was named Stonewall Writer of the Year. The book was highly acclaimed upon publication and has established itself as a Scottish classic memoir. This is the first time it has been adapted for the stage.

Maggie & Me comes to Royal & Derngate for just three days from Thursday 6 to Saturday 8 June at 7.30pm, with a matinee at 2.30pm on the Saturday. Tickets priced from £16* can be booked online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811. The production is suitable for ages 14 and upwards. A range of access enhanced performances are available.