Award-winning community theatre group White Cobra bring dark comedy from Oscar winning writer to Northamptonshire

The Lonesome West by award winning writer Martin McDonagh, whose latest film, The Banshees of Inisherin, has been nominated for multiple BAFTAs, Oscars and Golden Globes, is an exceptionally dark comedy set in Ireland.

After the funeral of the Connor brothers’ dad, Father Welsh wonders if there’s more to the death than meets the eye. A series of shocking and hilarious revelations result in another tragic death in Leenane, but whose?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t White Cobra’s first foray into the works of McDonagh, having successfully toured The Beauty Queen of Leenane in 2019. This latest tour was postponed in 2020 due to the lockdowns, and the group are excited to be back on the road!

Photo: StageyRebel

The cast includes Fraser Haines (Educating Rita, Twelfth Night) as Coleman, White Cobra co-founder Richard Jordan (Scaramouche Jones, The Beauty Queen of Leenane) as Valene, Ben Stanton (The Graduate, Little Shop of Horrors) as Father Welsh and Olivia Hulley (Educating Rita) as Girleen.

This production contains very strong language and adult themes which some may find upsetting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lonesome West runs from Thu 16 - Sat 18 March at 7.30pm at The Playhouse Theatre on Clare St, Northampton, and heads to The Masque Theatre, Kettering on Sat 29 April at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12* / £11* concessions - to book visit www.whitecobra.co.uk/tickets

*booking fees apply.