Award-winning Art Jam Festival brings creativity to Northampton once again

Image taken at 2024 Art Jam Festival at Delapré Abbey, participants of all ages enjoying the various activities

Art Jam Festival is set to bring the walled gardens of Delapre Abbey to life on Saturday the 6th of September. Promising a day filled with art, music, and community spirit. Being named ‘Best Event’ by Northamptonshire Heritage Forum in 2025, this event invites people of all ages to get involved with hands-on workshops, live performances, and exhibitions showcasing the talent of local artists and creatives.

Organisers are proud to announce that the festival has been officially awarded a grant by the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, which will provide vital support in bringing the event to life and ensuring accessibility for everyone in the community. Art Jam is a voluntary art group with a mission is to create open, pressure-free spaces where creativity, community, and self-expression are celebrated and accessible to everyone.

“We want this festival to be a celebration of creativity that everyone can feel part of,” said Thomas Nightingale. “With the support of the Constance Travis Grant, we can give local artists a bigger platform and create something truly special for everyone in Northampton to enjoy.”

Visitors can expect artist-led portrait paintings workshops, community mural activities, live bands, art therapy workshops and so much more! Tickets are £2 you can get them here, food and refreshment available all day with opportunities to take part, create, and enjoy as much as you’d like throughout the day. Get in touch with your inner artists this September!

Art Jam Festival will take place on the 6th of September, at Delapre Abbey. To find out more or get involved, contact [email protected]