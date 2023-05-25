Avoiding Anxiety in Autism Popular Speaker Returns to Northampton 14th June 2023

Professor Beardon is renowned and respected for his uniquely inclusive, celebratory approach to helping autistic people thrive in a neurotypical world. This year Prof Beardon will explore why autistic people experience such high levels of anxiety and identify key aspects in society that need addressing to reduce the risk of anxiety for the autistic population. The Senior Lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University last delivered the lecture in 2018 when his experience and wisdom was so well received. “So thrilled to be able to hear Luke Beardon again. Fabulous Speaker” audience member 2018 The evening is for everyone whose lives are touched by autism including professionals, employers, family members, volunteer leaders of groups such as scouts, sports clubs etc. and of course people with autism. As always light refreshments will be provided after the lecture. The Terry Arnold Memorial Lectures Trust was formed in 2003 after the death of Terry Arnold, an Educational Psychologist who did much to develop services for autism in Northamptonshire.