Autumn quiz night with Friends of West Hunsbury Parks
A fun evening, with generous buffet, for all those who love quizzing, especially those who know our quizmaster Stephen Bower's style, will be held in St. Benedict's Church, Hunsbury Hill Road, next month.
The event will take place on Friday, October 24, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
Entry is £7.50 per person with a maximum of six per team. A light supper is included in the entry fee and there will also be a raffle on the night.
There is no bar, but participants can bring their own drink for the night.
For tickets, please email [email protected] or call 07836 732151.
Pre-booking is essential for catering numbers.
All welcome.