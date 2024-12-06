As good as the real thing: Bootleg Blondie to play Christmas show in Corby

Bootleg Blondie on stage

In just just a couple of weeks time on Saturday 21st December. The Steel Bar Venue in Corby plays host to Bootleg Blondie.

The now almost as legendary as tribute act to the legendary act they are in fact a tribute to... also one of the very few to have been given the official seal of approval by the original artist themselves and even having members of the original band join them not just on stage...but on tour! Bootleg Blondie also had the honour to be thanked on Blondie’s 11th album ‘Pollinator’ and have played at the world famous CBGB in New York City.

Bootleg Blondie is indeed the world’s No.1 official Debbie Harry & Blondie Tribute Band. Established in 2001 this band is the only tribute to have performed with two original founder members of Blondie, legendary drummer Clem Burke and songwriter, bass player and author Gary Valentine.

In 2019, to celebrate 40 years since the release of Blondie’s iconic album “Parallel Lines” Bootleg Blondie played two UK tours with Clem Burke under the band name CBBB (Clem Burke & Bootleg Blondie). Both tours were a whirlwind of sell out shows, radio, press interviews and fab reviews, driving nearly 5,000 miles and performing to over 7,000 people, also releasing an original single ‘Enigma Soho Au Go Go’ to coincide with the tours which is still available through AppleMusic, Spotify, Deezer, and itunes.

Bootleg Blondie on stage

Clem Burke and Bootleg Blondie are currently writing songs for a rock opera about London. Locally based RePlay Promotions have been lucky enough to secure a rare one off performance with the band in Corby, where you will get to hear all the hits from 'Denis' to 'Sunday Girl' to 'Atomic' right up to current material in their two-set performance which will be supported by an 80's Disco, So don't be left Hanging On The Telephone...

Book your tickets online now for this exclusive event at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/replaypromotions/1337218 or visit The Steel Bar Venue Website for more details.